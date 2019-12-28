GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Craig William Stanford Sells 7,056 Shares

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Craig William Stanford sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.71, for a total transaction of C$230,800.35.

On Friday, December 20th, Craig William Stanford sold 2,193 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.72, for a total transaction of C$73,955.64.

GDI traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$33.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,478. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$18.38 and a 1-year high of C$37.25.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$322.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$315.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

