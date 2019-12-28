GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €25.87 ($30.08).

Several research firms recently commented on G1A. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.14) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.80 ($24.19) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

ETR:G1A opened at €29.98 ($34.86) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 52-week high of €30.08 ($34.98). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.82.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

