Genesis Vision Trading Up 5.1% This Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00013853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, HitBTC and Ovis. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $792,829.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00185567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.01282294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025645 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00123391 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, Ovis, HitBTC, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

