GenesisX Hits Market Capitalization of $48,253.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $48,253.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,394,558 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

