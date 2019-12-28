GeoCoin (GEO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $969.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. GeoCoin has a market cap of $523,737.00 and approximately $969.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002226 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00580194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00060843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027282 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000898 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00084788 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009854 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

