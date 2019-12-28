Giant Trading 95.3% Higher Over Last Week (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. Giant has a total market capitalization of $114,205.00 and approximately $5,174.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.59, $31.10, $20.33 and $50.68. In the last week, Giant has traded 95.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00643060 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007566 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003600 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000308 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000914 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001172 BTC.

About Giant

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,679,342 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,338 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

