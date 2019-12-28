Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

GEI stock traded down C$0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting C$27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 192,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.82 and a twelve month high of C$27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.87.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEI. CIBC cut Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.23.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

