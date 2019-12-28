GINcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $54,621.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GINcoin has a market cap of $54,621.00 and $1,212.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,318.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.40 or 0.01754918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.42 or 0.02835053 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00588271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00622886 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00060762 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00386084 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 7,912,667 coins and its circulating supply is 7,912,657 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

