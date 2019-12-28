Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.96 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) will announce sales of $59.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.50 million and the lowest is $59.48 million. Glaukos reported sales of $54.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $231.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.62 million to $231.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $268.60 million, with estimates ranging from $267.30 million to $269.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $58.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. ValuEngine raised Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.11.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $276,702.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Glaukos by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 93.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 397.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter valued at about $174,000.

Glaukos stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.57 and a beta of 1.65. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $84.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

