Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) will post $550,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 million and the lowest is $30,000.00. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $550,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30,000.00 to $1.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $45.39 million, with estimates ranging from $21.10 million to $68.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on GBT shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.94.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $2,297,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $158,226.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,788 shares of company stock worth $7,315,689 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,671,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,343,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after buying an additional 100,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $79.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61. The company has a current ratio of 14.95, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $38.56 and a twelve month high of $82.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.71.

Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

