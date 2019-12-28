Global Social Chain (GSC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22,416.00

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $2.02 million and $22,416.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Rfinex, HADAX and OKEx. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.01299347 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025706 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00119854 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx, Rfinex and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

