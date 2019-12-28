GlobalBoost-Y Reaches Market Cap of $390,592.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $390,592.00 and $15,450.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 40.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,390.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.61 or 0.01753212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.12 or 0.02815234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00581146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00620529 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00060376 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024096 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00385251 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,745,028 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.