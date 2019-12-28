Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Short Interest Update

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the November 28th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $2,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,005,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $167,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,894. 24.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GMED traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.88. The company had a trading volume of 185,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,624. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.