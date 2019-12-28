GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GLYC traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 185,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,459. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 16.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 7,635.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.