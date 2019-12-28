GoByte (GBX) Hits One Day Volume of $8,525.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $152,916.00 and approximately $8,525.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoByte has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,591,656 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.