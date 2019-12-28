GoChain (GO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.56 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. GoChain has a total market cap of $10.11 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoChain coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, Bittrex, Binance and Upbit. Over the last week, GoChain has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00186030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.28 or 0.01283562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025593 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00120852 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain’s launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,071,611,792 coins and its circulating supply is 872,222,111 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain.

GoChain Coin Trading

GoChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Upbit, Coinall, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

