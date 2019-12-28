GoChain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.55 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Upbit, DragonEX and Bittrex. GoChain has a total market cap of $10.04 million and $1.55 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoChain has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00183899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.01261212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118943 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,071,539,559 coins and its circulating supply is 872,149,878 coins. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io.

Buying and Selling GoChain

GoChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Binance and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

