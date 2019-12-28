GoldCoin (GLC) Price Reaches $0.0125 on Top Exchanges

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, GoldCoin has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. GoldCoin has a market cap of $521,140.00 and $2,745.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00588271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011070 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009950 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 567.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About GoldCoin

GoldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

