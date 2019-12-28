Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) Short Interest Update

Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the November 28th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN GV opened at $3.46 on Friday. Goldfield has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $3.51.

Goldfield (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Goldfield stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.91% of Goldfield worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Goldfield

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services.

