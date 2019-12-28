Goldman Sachs BDC Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $882.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Goldman Sachs BDC’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GSBD shares. TheStreet lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

