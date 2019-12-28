Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Earns Media Impact Score of 2.67

News coverage about Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) has trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs BDC earned a daily sentiment score of 2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 164,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,644. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $882.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $36.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.38%.

GSBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

