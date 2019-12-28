Golem (GNT) Price Hits $0.0294 on Major Exchanges

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Golem has a market capitalization of $28.81 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can now be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, BigONE, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00183899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.01261212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118943 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Golem

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, GOPAX, HitBTC, Koinex, Liqui, Vebitcoin, Mercatox, OOOBTC, Poloniex, Gate.io, BigONE, Tux Exchange, BitMart, Tidex, YoBit, Coinbe, Bittrex, Zebpay, Cobinhood, Braziliex, Bithumb, Binance, BitBay, ABCC, Livecoin, DragonEX, WazirX, Huobi, CoinExchange, Iquant, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Upbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

