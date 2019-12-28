Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Graco alerts:

NYSE GGG opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. Graco has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.93 million. Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Graco will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In other Graco news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $864,653.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $927,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,435.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,039 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,901,000 after purchasing an additional 517,850 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,260,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,332,000 after purchasing an additional 108,152 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Graco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,374,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,099,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,117,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.