Graphcoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the dollar. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00643547 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000298 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00001020 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000616 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Graphcoin

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

