Graviocoin (GIO) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $413,811.00 and $1,432.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00185224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.01287454 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00123016 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,231,307,691 coins and its circulating supply is 1,029,512,691 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.