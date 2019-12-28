GravityCoin (GXX) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $103,448.00 and approximately $2,138.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00186767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.01285330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120207 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,016,927 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

