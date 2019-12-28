Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Great Elm Capital’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Great Elm Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years. Great Elm Capital has a payout ratio of 93.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.0%.

GECC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.06. 58,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $82.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 68.41%. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Speller acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam M. Kleinman acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,430.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GECC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

