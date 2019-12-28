Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on GPRE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. 420,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,663. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $559.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.09. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $632.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,890.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 128,762 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $1,948,169.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,121,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,353,181.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 373,865 shares of company stock worth $5,666,458. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,737,000 after acquiring an additional 70,115 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 985,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 158.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 961,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 589,043 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 99.8% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 928,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 463,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at about $9,458,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

