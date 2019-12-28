Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GTBIF shares. Cowen started coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of GTBIF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 353,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,320. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

