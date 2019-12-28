GreenMed (GRMD) Price Hits $0.0002

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the US dollar. One GreenMed token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. GreenMed has a market cap of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00186322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.01281403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025602 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00120971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io.

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

