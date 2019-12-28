GreenMed Reaches Market Cap of $2,288.00 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the US dollar. GreenMed has a market capitalization of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GreenMed token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GreenMed Token Profile

GreenMed was first traded on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team.

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

