GridCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.09 Million (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $89.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GridCoin has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and OpenLedger DEX.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, C-CEX, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

