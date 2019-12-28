Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.99

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $29.50 million and $24.83 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00013452 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Bisq, KuCoin and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000620 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 29,859,660 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinall, Bisq, LBank, BitForex, TradeOgre and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.