Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of GGAL stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.28. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $39.22.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $325.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.60 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 46.23% and a net margin of 29.24%. Analysts expect that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

