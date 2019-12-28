Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.83.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $788,700.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,820.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $149,261.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,305 shares in the company, valued at $445,610.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,863 shares of company stock worth $7,568,378. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $51,633,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.1% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,191,000 after purchasing an additional 431,969 shares during the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $42,526,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $25,192,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $23,280,000.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $109.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.57. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $76.31 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.02, a PEG ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

