Gulden (NLG) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Exchanges

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges including Nocks, YoBit, CoinExchange and GuldenTrader. Gulden has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $9,454.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00589725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011241 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010225 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 645.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 502,571,107 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, YoBit, Nocks, Bleutrade, GuldenTrader and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.