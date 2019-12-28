GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00005446 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, QBTC, OTCBTC and Bit-Z. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $25.92 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bit-Z, OTCBTC, Binance, Gate.io, BigONE, Huobi and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

