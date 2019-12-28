GXChain (GXC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.45 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. GXChain has a market cap of $25.83 million and $4.45 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00005367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, OTCBTC, Huobi and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00018214 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, QBTC, DragonEX, Binance, OTCBTC, Gate.io, BigONE and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

