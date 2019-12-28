Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of HAE opened at $115.94 on Friday. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $252.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 7,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $901,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total value of $175,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,499 shares of company stock worth $8,304,682. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Haemonetics by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

