Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Up 12.0% in December

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the November 28th total of 250,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director David C. Hardie acquired 30,380 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,950.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 44.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 39,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 33.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 119,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on Hallador Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.