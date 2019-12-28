Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) Short Interest Up 12.5% in December

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 188,800 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the November 28th total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HJLI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 266,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5,293.30% and a negative return on equity of 224.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

