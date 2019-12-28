Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €135.96 ($158.09).

HNR1 has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €174.40 ($202.79) on Friday. Hannover Re has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($135.31). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €169.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €153.35.

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

