HashBX Price Hits $0.0014 (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One HashBX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Bitibu and BiteBTC. Over the last week, HashBX has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. HashBX has a market cap of $855,605.00 and approximately $1,609.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HashBX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.90 or 0.05910047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029737 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035773 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001902 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001212 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 627,794,994 coins. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HashBX

HashBX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Bitibu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.