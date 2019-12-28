Hashgard Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Hashgard has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $724,150.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.01297074 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00119644 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,165,991,224 tokens. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

