Haven Protocol Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $40,777.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,249,627 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

