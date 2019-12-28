Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.64.

HA has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie set a $27.00 target price on Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 22.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hawaiian by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,749,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,269,000 after acquiring an additional 47,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,304,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HA traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 309,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,018. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.68. Hawaiian has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $34.15.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $755.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.85 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.82%.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

