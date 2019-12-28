HBZ coin (HBZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12,828.00

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One HBZ coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Mercatox, HitBTC and Bitlish. In the last week, HBZ coin has traded up 41% against the US dollar. HBZ coin has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $12,828.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HBZ coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.62 or 0.05886729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029656 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035925 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001213 BTC.

HBZ coin Profile

HBZ coin (CRYPTO:HBZ) is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/#. The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitlish, Exmo, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HBZ coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HBZ coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.