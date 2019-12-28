HBZ coin (HBZ) Price Up 191.9% This Week

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded up 84.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. HBZ coin has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $43,831.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded 191.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HBZ coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Bitlish, HitBTC, Mercatox and Exmo.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.76 or 0.05897380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029797 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035754 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001893 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001209 BTC.

HBZ coin Token Profile

HBZ coin (CRYPTO:HBZ) is a token. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/#.

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Bitlish, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

