HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) will report sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for HD Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. HD Supply reported sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full year sales of $6.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HD Supply.

Get HD Supply alerts:

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HDS shares. Barclays cut shares of HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of HD Supply to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

HDS stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. HD Supply has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,070 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 145,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 25,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HD Supply (HDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.