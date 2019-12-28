Head-To-Head Analysis: Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNST)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Constellation Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Constellation Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $50.40, suggesting a potential upside of 7.69%.

Risk & Volatility

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 7, suggesting that its share price is 600% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerus Pharmaceuticals -254.66% -346.72% -94.54% Constellation Pharmaceuticals N/A -106.41% -70.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 43.7% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerus Pharmaceuticals $7.38 million 0.00 -$18.79 million N/A N/A Constellation Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$59.92 million ($5.00) -9.36

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia. It also engages in developing Lidbree, a short acting lidocaine formulation delivered through a proprietary device into the vaginal mucosal tissue; Stendra, a PDE5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; Elegant vaginal moisturizer, which provides comfort to women suffering from vaginal dryness; and Elegant pH, a pH balanced vaginal product; Gynoflor, an ultra-low dose vaginal estrogen combined with a probiotic for the treatment of vaginal atrophy, restoration of vaginal flora, and treatment of certain vaginal infections; and Tefina, a clinical stage product for women with female sexual dysfunction. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation sells products through its salesforce in Canada; and through a network of licensed distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation in September 2015. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors. It is also developing CPI-0209, which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Epigenetix, Inc. and changed its name to Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2008. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

